Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory

A Frost Advisory will be in effect from midnight tonight to 8 am Saturday. At least scattered frost is expected overnight.

Freeze Warning

It’s a Freeze Warning for Newaygo, Mecosta and Isabella Counties to the north, through N. Lower MI and the eastern U.P. Much of the rest of the U.P. has already had a freeze.

Low temperatures this Fri. AM dipped to 25° at Leota in Clare Co., 26° at Baldwin, 28° at Evart, 30° in Big Rapids, 31° at Fremont and Alma, 33° in East Gr. Rapids, 36° in Grand Rapids, 37° in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, 39° in Holland and 40° in Muskegon.

We still have scattered, mostly light showers coming in off Lake Michigan. Here’s radar:

Click for latest Base Reflectivity radar loop from the Grand Rapids/Muskegon, MI radar and current weather warnings
Grand Rapids radar

In Northern Wisconsin, it’s been snowing.

