Flowers Blooming!

My snowdrops are blooming! There’s over 100 of them by my front door close to the brick wall of the house. These flowers will grow right through the snow. How do they know it’s time to rise and shine? they are often out in mid-late February – sometimes March in a really cold and snowy late winter (2015).

I got about a couple dozen of these tiny bulbs at Flowerland about 30 years ago and they have multiplied through the years. For the amount of $$ I paid, this has brought arguably the greatest return on investment of anything I have ever purchased. With the late mums and sub-zero pansies, I only go a little over 2 months without seeing flowers outside. I also bring some flowers onto the unheated front porch, where they seem to make it through the winter (including that night it was -12° back on 2/17).

When the snowdrops are done in a few weeks, the crocuses are up, then the daffodils, then the tulips, then the blossoms and it’s spring! It’s really fun to watch the land come alive again.

ALSO: Northern Lights last night in Manitoba. The kp-index was at a 5 during the night. By 1945, over 900 women were employed as observers & forecasters by the U.S. Weather Bureau (during WWII).