Flooding in Hawaii – Dam Breech – Evaculations

Approximately 9,000 people live in Haiku in Maui Co, the site of an evacuation that was prompted shortly before water exceeded the capacity of the Kaupakalua Dam. Heavy rain caused water to overtop the dam Monday evening. Anyone living below the Kaupakalua Dam is asked to evacuate immediately until water levels subside and the integrity of the dam is determined.

Maui County officials and first responders continue to work to get everyone in the vicinity of the dam to safety. Here is a look at the designated evacuation zone. Maui island parks remain closed as flooding persists and several roads have been closed.

“This is a real flooding situation we have not seen in a long time,” Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said in a press conference on Monday, March 8. “In fact, some of the residents have told me that this is the worst they’ve seen in over 25 years.” The Maui Fire Department has responded to more than a dozen calls for help from residents who have been trapped by rising waters. Victorino surveyed the flooding in Haiku after his press conference and reported that Kaupakalua Road was impassible in some areas. He also said approximately a half dozen homes were heavily damaged or destroyed.

Heavy Rainfall in Hawaii

According to Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency, the Kaupakalua Dam was built in 1885 and is one of the oldest agricultural dams on Maui. The earthen dam is 57 feet high and can hold 68 million gallons of water.

For a full look at the Hawaii Dam Inventory Management System, click here. To view the DLNR Flood Hazard Assessment Tool, click here. For more information on what to do during flooding conditions, click here.