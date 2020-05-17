Flood Watch – 1″ to 3″ of rain

Rain is likely today (100% chance) with showers lingering into Monday and perhaps Tuesday. A total of 1-3 inches of rain is likely. This is likely to cause some rivers to rise to bankfull levels.

G.R. NWS graphic on the rain today and Monday

There’s a Flood Watch in effect for the entire area through Monday AM. It covers E. Wisconsin, NE Illinois, N. Indiana and most of Lower Michigan…north to Manistee and Cadillac. We also have a Lakeshore Flood Warning from Ottawa Co. south through N. Indiana and a Lakeshore Flood Advisory from Muskegon Co. to the north. There are Gale Warnings for much of Lake Michigan. Here’s Grand Rapids radar:

and regional radar:



