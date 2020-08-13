First Michigan Tornado of the Year

Michigan averages 16 tornadoes a year. This year it took until August 9 to get the first tornado of the year in Michigan. It occurred in Upper Michigan near Peavy Pond in Iron County (east of U.S. 2 and north of the Wisconsin border). The tornado was rated a high end EF1 with winds of 105 mph.

Tornado Damage near Peavy Pond in the U.P. 8/9/20



Even though the path length was short (a little over 1/4 mile), the tornado was fairly wide (250 yards) and the twister was able to snap and uproot dozens of trees and some power lines.

Map of the Tornado Path 8 9 20

The tornado moved from WSW to ESE and crossed Peavy Pond Road. The time of the tornado was 9:56 pm (CDT) or 10:56 pm (EDT), so it was dark at the time the twister struck.

Tree damage in Iron County 8 9 20

There was thunderstorm wind damage in other parts of Iron County and in Marquette County. The NWS estimated winds of 80 mph knocked down trees at Golden Lake. The peak wind gust at Marquette was 56 mph. Wind damage also occurred at the towns of Clarksburg, Gibbs City, Negaunee, National Mine, Ishpeming and Sidnaw.

U.S. Storm Reports for August 9

This map shows storm reports in the U.S. on August 9. There were 6 tornadoes reported, including one in N. Wisconsin at New Star Lake, not too far from the Michigan border. Among the reports were 77 mph measured winds at Thief River Falls MN and a 62 mph gust at the Orlando FL airport. Three-inch diameter hail pelted Rosebud SD.