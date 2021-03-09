First Boat of the Season!

This was sunset at South Haven Tue. evening (3 9 21). Look below the sun and a touch to the left and you’ll see a small boat – first one we’ve seen this year. With the warm temperatures, the ice has been melting.

Great Lakes Ice Extent on 3 9 21

Great Lakes ice extent is down to 14.9% and Lake Michigan ice is down to 10.2%. You can still see a little ice on the West Michigan shore from Grand Haven down to just north of South Haven.

Here’s an animation of Great Lakes satellite pictures from March 1-9. All 9 days have been mostly sunny in West Michigan.

SKYWARN – Severe weather spotter training.

February Temperatures

24 states had below average temperatures, 19 states near average temperatures and only 5 states had above average temperatures.

Also – West Virginia sunset. Barry County halo. Big fire in AL. Heavy rain/flooding possible acrosss MO/IL/IN. BIG snowstorm FRI/SAT in Colorado. Snakes! From the World Meteorological Organization: “February much cooler than 1991-2020 average over Russia and much of North America, and much above average over parts of the Arctic. Contiguous USA had its coldest February since 1989, with 62 all-time daily cold minimum temperature records.” Low pressure system spinning off the West Coast of N. America. It’s just one model, but the latest Canadian seasonal weather model is advertising a very hot & dry summer for much of the Central U.S. There’s a hurricane in the Indian Ocean. Light pillars in Russia. Very cold in Latvia – temps. down to -7°. Beautiful Bryce Canyon.