First 90-degree day of the Summer

The above map shows temps. around 4 pm Tuesday. That’s when we reached 90 in Grand Rapids, typing the record high temperature for May 26 previously set in 2010. The Muskegon Airport set a new record high temperature for the date, also reaching 90 degrees. The Muskegon Beach had a high of 81. The warmest temperature in the area was 92 at Fremont. It was also 90 degrees in Charlotte, Ionia, Holland (airport), Benton Harbor (airport) and at Mt. Pleasant.

Last summer, we reached 90 degrees seven times – all of those days were in the month of July.

Storm Total Rainfall from Radar

In the heat of the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms developed. The above map is storm total rainfall for Tuesday. Heavy rain fell near Kalamazoo, in NE Oceana Co. (where there was flooding and a possible road washout) and from near Baldwin to Traverse City. Some rainfall totals: 1.49″ Mendon, 1.46″ Elbridge (Oceana Co.), 1.26″ Arlene, 0.72″ Kalamazoo, 0.67″ West Olive.

Radar showing thunderstorms in Ottawa and far northern Allegan Co.

At one point, nearly 8,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power. Wind damage was noted near Schoollcraft, Borculo and Idlewild (Lake Co.). The radar image above shows the thunderstorms with heavy rain in Ottawa and N. Allegan County.

Rainbow in Portage MI from Cheryl Smith

We got a number of rainbow pictures, including this one from Cheryl Smith in Portage.

South Haven shortly after sunset on 5 26 20

I like this pic. from the S. Haven GLERL cam. Tue. evening. The water is nearly calm (waves at the buoy were running only 3″ and the reflection of the light on the water makes the people on the north breakwater really stand out.

At the South Haven buoy, the lake was dead calm from 3:20 pm to 5:30 pm. By 5:30 pm, the surface water temperature had risen to 75. However, that was shallow warm water. At the same time the water temp. at the surface was 75, the water temp. at the 10-foot level was 55. By 3:20 am, the surface water temp. had fallen to 65.7. The water temp. of Reeds Lake in East Gr. Rapids was up to 69 Tuesday evening.

Despite the warm weather, May is still running 2.7 deg. cooler than average through the 26th. Daylight has increased to 15 hours and 2 minutes today (Wed.).

We’ll have a few scattered showers and storms again today and tomorrow (Thu.). Here’s radar:

Cooler and less humid air will move in Friday and stick around for the weekend. It still looks partly to mostly sunny for both Saturday and Sunday with temps. in the mid-upper 60s.