We’re still waiting for our first 80-degree day of the spring. Last year we had to wait all the way until June 7. In 2018, the first 80-degree day was on May 11. The first 80 was on April 15 in 2017 and April 18 in 2016.

In Grand Rapids, the earliest 80 was on March 12, 2012 – remember that incredibly warm month of March 2012. That was the warmest month relative to average that Grand Rapids has ever had. I swam in Gun Lake on the last day of winter! In some years, there’s still ice on Gun Lake on the last day of winter. The latest we’ve ever reached 80 was June 12, 1924. Thanks to Andy Schut for some of this data.

Also: The water temperature of Reeds Lake is 55° this Fri. morning. The Port Sheldon buoy shows a water temp. of 46°.