Fireball in Japan

A bright fireball lit up the skies over Japan – Nagano Prefecture – early Thursday morning (2:30 am). Here’s video. Fujii Daichi, a curator who specializes in astronomy at the Science Museum in Hiratsuka City, said the fireball looked much brighter than the full moon. This may have been a fragment of an asteroid and may have only been several inches wide. It was unclear whether any fragments made it to the ground. The fireball did make a noise that woke many people up and there were many reports on social media.

In 1908, an exploding meteorite mowed down forests in Siberia, Russia. In 2013, a meteor exploded in the sky above the Russian state of Chelyabinsk, and its shock wave shattered windows, causing injuries.