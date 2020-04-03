Finally, some sunshine

The pic. above is yesterday at the Thunder Bay Island Lighthouse (near Alpena). After 5 straight mostly cloudy days, we’re back in the sunshine today (and for at least part of tomorrow (Fri.). Over the last 5 days, Grand Rapids recorded just 3.4% of possible sunshine and over the last 7 days, we’ve had just 12.1% of possible sunshine.

Sunset 4 1 20 at Bill’s house

This was sunset at my house Wed. evening. Grand Rapids got 5% sunshine on the day, coming pretty much right before sunset. Speaking of orchards…here’s an interesting article on honeycrisp apples

Two Day Forecast

We’ll be mostly sunny and warmer today…upper 50s, then partly sunny and low 60s on Friday. It will be cooler at Lake Michigan. We’ll see a band of (mainly light) rain showers come through on Saturday, then we’ll be dry and pleasant on Sunday.

Picture of downtown Grand Rapids

Emily Linnert tweeted out this picture, sent to us from downtown G.R. – note the heart make with lights at the Amway Grand. Also, look how dark the Marriott is. We’ve got to get rid of this virus and get back to life as we knew it.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

Also: This is the Temperature Outook for April 9-15 from the Climate Prediction Center. It’s the same pattern with cooler than average weather in the West and warmer than average in the Eastern half of the U.S.

Also: