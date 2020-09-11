Fall Colors

Bill's Blog
Posted: / Updated:
fall colors lake county

Fall colors near Luther, Michigan, on Oct. 12, 2019. (Courtesy Charlie R./ReportIt)

Fall colors in Michigan peak in October. Here’s the map that most everyone uses to show the approximate times of peak color:

Peak of fall colors

However, I’ve generally found these dates to be too early. In my notes, I have the AVERAGE date of peak color in Grand Rapids as Oct. 18. Colors will peak a little earlier to the north (U.P.) and in higher elevations and a little later when the prevailing wind off Lake Michigan delays the first frost along the lakeshore.

Generally, color comes early when it’s generally cloudy (trees respond to shortening daylight) and a few days later when the weather is more sunny and warm with ample rain (trees will lose leaves in a drought even in the summer).

Also – From Grand Rapids Magazine: County road agencies unveil best roads to see fall colors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Tools