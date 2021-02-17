Extraordinary Cold and Snow in the South

The pic. above looks like it could be Minneapolis…or maybe Buffalo, but it’ really Austin, Texas. The city got 5-8″ of snow and they had a low temperature of +6F. That was 34° colder than the average low temperature for the date. Houston broke their daily record low by 13°. Their low temp. of 15° was also 34° colder than the average low temperature by 34°. Dallas and Fort Worth both had 3″ of snow on the ground Tuesday AM.

Snow on the ground Tue. 2 16 21

A total of 72.4% of the contiguous U.S. had snow on the ground Tuesday AM. Look at the snow covering most all of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi…and extending well down into Mexico.

Great Lakes ice Cover Tuesday PM 2 16 21

Great Lakes ice cover continues to expand…now up to 42.2%.