Early Season Snow

Looks like the highest elevations of the Northern Rockies are going to see some early season snowfall. A strong push of colder air comes down from Canada into the N. Rockies and High Plains early next week. Here’s a link to current temps. in Canada in Fahrenheit and you can see it’s definitely getting colder. It’s also cooling in Alaska. The Barrow Airport had a high temp. of just 38F on Thursday.

7-Day Forecast from KDVR in Denver

Wow! You think our forecast changes…look at the 7-day Forecast for Denver CO from KDVR – 90° on Monday and 40° with a chance of snow on Tuesday!

Snow and Ice Cover

Here’s current snow and ice cover. The Arctic ice cover will reach a minimum soon here in September. You can see there are already patches of snow in Siberia. For the period from August 24-28, Oymyakon, Russia had low temperatures (F) of 15, 16, 29, 18, 28, 17, 13.

Arctic Ice Extent – from the Univ. of Illinois Cryosphere

Arctic sea ice extent is quite low, but not as low as it was in 2012.

It’s also been cold in parts of Europe. Check out the early season snowfall in the Alps and Pyrenees.

Also, an interesting article on the Iowa derecho – up to 65% of the trees in Cedar Rapid, Iowa were destroyed or heavily damaged by the storm.