Today, we have the earliest sunset of the year – 5:08 pm in Downtown Grand Rapids. The run rises at 8:02 am, giving us 9 hours and 6 minutes of daylight. This shrinks to 9 hours and 31 seconds on Dec. 21 (the Winter Solstice). We will continue to lose daylight in the AM until Jan. 3.

Today, the sun is highest in the sky (solar noon) at 12:34 pm. The sun rises today at an angle of 121 degrees from due north (or 31 degrees south of due east) and the sun sets at an angle of 239 degrees (or 31 degrees south of due west).

December is, on average, the cloudiest month of the year in West Michigan with only 20% of possible sunshine in G.R. (pic. above from Steve Damstra).