Dry Weekend

Dry weather is expected from Friday through Monday. In the meantime, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies today (Thu.) – some breaks in the clouds. It’ll be warmer and a bit breezy with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.

Friday looks mostly sunny, windy and cool. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 40s. Winds will be west at 15-25 mph. Gusts could reach 35 mph in inland areas and 40 mph at Lake Michigan. Gale Warnings will likely be issued for the lake for Friday.

High Temperatures for the next 5 days

The weekend looks partly sunny, cool and dry with high temps. in the low-mid 40s and lows in the 20s. These should be a couple good days for maple syrup producers. Monday looks dry with temperatures back near 50 and St. Patrick’s Day should also be about 50 degrees.

Windy conditions Friday PM

Here’s our Wind Speed Futurecast for Friday PM – with winds of 18-27 mph.

High Temperatures Wednesday

It was a relatively warm day over much of the U.S. on Wednesday. High temperatures were in the 80s across the South. The cool weather – and that was near average – was in the Great Lakes and Northeast.

Bitter cold continues in N. Alaska with a low temp. of -48° Wed. AM at Nuiqsut. The Barrow Airport had a high/low of -29°/-44°. Bettles dropped to -41°. Valdez AK has a 90″ snow cover – that’s 7 1/2 feet.

River Flow Update

Here’s some updated river levels. Rainfall Monday night was heaviest north of Kent County. While well below flood stage, river levels are higher than average.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for today, March 12

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for today (Thu. PM). There is an Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange) from eastern Missouri and northeast Arkansas to central Kentucky. SPC says:

"Severe thunderstorms with tornadoes, large hail and wind damage are likely across parts of the mid Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys this afternoon and evening."

Very Heavy Snow for the California Mountains

Heavy snow is going to fall in the California mountains. Accumulations up to four feet are possible.

Satellite

Contiguous U.S. temperature last 10 years

Here’s a graph of the average temperature of the contiguous U.S. from NOAA.

