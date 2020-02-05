Dry Today, Chance of Snow Tomorrow, Cool Pattern

One year ago, large ice ridges had built up along the shore of Lake Michigan and there was a lot of floating ice near shore. This year there’s no ice and the healthy breeze sent this kite-surfer to the beach at South Haven to play in the waves.

Three surfers at Grand Haven Tuesday PM

Up the coast at Grand Haven, there were 3 surfers in the water late Tue. afternoon. At 5 pm the temperature here was 32° and the wind chill was 21°.

Sunset at Lake Michigan at Muskegon on 2 4 20 with sundog to the right

Here’s sunset at the Muskegon Beach on Tues. You can see a sundog off to the right. Today (Feb. 5), sunset is at exactly 6 pm in Grand Rapids. We had gained 52 minutes of daylight since the earliest sunset occurred on Dec. 9…and today we get 2 minutes and 29 seconds more daylight than yesterday. Solar noon, when the sun is highest in the sky, is at 12:56 pm and at that point, the sun will be 31° above the southern horizon.

It’s been a warm, wet and cloudy winter

49 of the last 66 days have been warmer than average. That’s 74% of the days. This winter has been 5 1/2 degrees warmer than average – tying us for 3rd place for warmest winter so far (though I think with cooler temperatures over the next couple weeks…we should fall back a few places. This is also the 7th wettest winter so far, 3.1″ above average. We’ve had plenty of moisture….it’s just been too warm for a lot of snow and much of the precipitation has fallen as rain. It’s also been too warm for lake-effect snow.

Percent of Possible Sunshine for November – January

Here’s the monthly percent of possible sunshine for November, December and January (in yellow on the graph) compared to average (in orange on the graph). That’s only 14.67% over the 3-month period.

8-14 Day Temperture Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Feb. 12-18

The latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Feb.12-18 calls for a continuation of the cold pattern in the West, Plains and Great Lake…with warmer than average weather in the South and East. The Precipitation Outlook Below is again calling for above average rain and snow across much of the country, with only the West Coast and Florida on the dry side.

Highest and Lowest Temperature in the U.S. Tues.

There was a 131-degree difference between the hottest and the coldest temperatures in the contiguous U.S. on Tuesday. My sister and my daughter #3 are vacationing for a few days in San Juan, Puerto Rico – The high/low there on Tuesday was 86°/77°.

Snow Cover Tuesday in Michigan

Snowcover Tuesday in Michigan…still 3″ in the woods at Hart in Oceana Co., 5″ at Cadillac, 7″ at Houghton Lake. Mancelona (in the woods) had the most in Lower MI with 16″ and Painesdale had the most on the ground in the U.P. with 51″.

Great Lakes Ice Cover on Tuesday 2 4 20

Very little ice on the Great Lakes…just 5.5% Tue. PM overall, with 6.7% of Lake Michigan – and that’s mostly in Green Bay.