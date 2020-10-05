Dry the Rest of This Week

The map above is the expected rainfall over the next 7 days. As you can see, Southern Lower Michigan is not expected to have any measurable rainfall. Only light amounts are expected in N. Lower Michigan, generally north of US 10, where a light shower is possible either Monday night or Tuesday night.

Heavy rainfall is likely later this week as Hurricane Delta comes ashore late this week. There will also be significant rainfall in the West, which will be helpful to those still fighting wildfires.

Number of Wildfires in the U.S. this year and the number of acres burned

The table above shows the number of wildfires in the U.S. through Oct. 4 for this year and the 10 previous years and also the number of acres burned. This year the total number of wildfires this year (44,643) is a little below the 10-year average. The number of acres burned this year (7,737,667) is well above the 10-year average, but also just 6th out of the 11 years.