Dry Pattern for the Rest of the Week

The above map from the Weather Prediction Center shows anticipated precipitation from Tuesday – Friday. As you can see, dry weather is likely over much of Lower Michigan. There is a very slight chance of a few flurries with a cold front coming thru Tuesday night.
Unfortunately, more moderate to heavy rain is likely from Texas to the Carolinas, including flood-ravished areas of central Mississippi.
Here’s season snowfall as of midnight Monday night. While West Michigan is below average in terms of season snowfall-to-date. Lansing is 0.2″ above average-to-date. Flint has had 45.1″ of snow this winter and that’s 10.5″ above average-to-date.
Here’s high temperatures for Tue. PM. It’ll be another warm day in Florida with warm tempertures in the Desert SW. It’ll be chill from Wisconsin west to the Rockies.
ALSO: The Polar Vortex is very strong, but will continue to remain over the North Pole. No sign it’s coming down toward the contiguous U.S. Tornadoes of 2020 so far on a map….plus one tornado in Oregon. Monday’s National High/Low temps: 92 at Zapata, TX, Falfurrias, TX; -24 at Sea Gull Lake, MN. The bitter cold continues in Alaska: -44 Fort Yukon, -42 Barrow Airport (high temp. was -32), -42 Clear Sky, -40 Goldstream, -36 Deadhorse (wind chill of -59), -35 Wainwright and Nuiqsut, -34 Northway. The Alyeska Ski Area in Alaska has had 334″ of snow this winter and they have a snow depth of 92″ (that’s over 7 1/2 feet).