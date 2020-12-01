Dry Pattern for the Next Week

The above map from the Weather Prediction Center shows the total precipitation that they forecast in the next 7 days. We continue to be in a dry pattern here in the Western Great Lakes, with mainly just trace amounts north of I-96 and less than 1/10″ in south of I-96. Synoptic storms (low pressure systems) miss us to the south and east, while it’s just not cold enough for lake-effect snow.

This is good news for travelers – dry roads and for those concerned about water levels on the Great Lakes, which will likely continue to very slowly fall.

