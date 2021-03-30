Dry Pattern Continues

We do have a chance of a period of light rain this evening, but the overall pattern continues to be dry for much of the Western Lakes Region. Rainfall this evening should be less than 1/4″ and in fact for many areas less than 1/10th inch. This is a pretty strong cold front coming through, but without a feed of Gulf of Mexico moisture, we will see only scattered light showers and no significant storms.

The top map is forecast rainfall for the next 7 days. Much of West Michigan gets less than 1/4″ No rain will fall over much of the Great Plains and I’m worried about drought this summer in parts of the Plains. Heavy rain will fall in the places that have already had very heavy rain and flooding this month. Nashville TN has had 10.91″ of rain so far this March and that’s 7.07″ above average.

Rainfall so far in March

Rainfall amounts are variable across the area. Mendon has had the most and is near average for the month. On the other hand, Muskegon has had less than 1/2″ and only 23% of average precipitation for March.

Sunset at Muskegon 3 29 21

This was sunset at Muskegon Monday evening. We’ve had 68% of possible sunshine this month. We continue to gain daylight at the rate of over 2 1/2 minutes each day. Sunrise today (Tue.) in G.R. is at 7:29 am and sunset at 8:05 pm.

Great Lakes Satellite Picture from Monday PM (3/29) – from NOAA Coastwatch

This is the Great Lakes satellite picture from Monday PM. There was a patch of clouds over Lake Michigan. Up north, an area of light snow pass across the U.P. You can see snow on the ground west of Marquette. While the grass is starting to turn green, the overall color of the landscape is a tannish brown.

Snow at Mont Ripley in the U.P.

This is the snow left at Mont Ripley in the U.P. They have closed for the season. According to Onthesnow, there are four Michigan resorts that are trying to remain open for Easter Weekend (“weather permitting” – do call ahead if you plan to go).

Thunder Bay Lighthouse obscured by snow and fog

This pic. from Sunday shows the Thunder Bay Island Lighthouse obscured by snow and fog. It’s still winter up north. Marquette was 8° Monday morning.