Deer Season Starts Cool and Dry

Friday AM is the start of the firearm deer season in Michigan. The firearm season lasts until Nov. 30. There is a second archery season from Dec. 1 – Jan. 1 and a muzzleloading season from Dec. 6-15. (complete calendar at the link). Up top is the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook for Nov. 22-28. An overall cool pattern will continue for the next two weeks, though temperatures will be closer to average than they have been over the past 10 days. The average high temperature for Nov. 15 is 48° and by Nov. 30, the average high is down to 40°.

Weather for the state of deer season

Sunrise in G.R. on Friday is at 7:38 am. Temperatures will range from the mid 20s inland to near 30 at Lake Michigan. The wind will be west-southwest at 5-15 mph, with the 15 mph at Lake Michigan and the 5 mph in the woods. Wind chills in the AM will around 18° – 24°. We do have some tracking snow (most years we don’t). Most of West Michigan has 2-5″ of snow on the ground.

Snow cover in West Michigan

Here’s how much snow there is on the ground this Friday. A few spots in Allegan and Van Buren Counties have a little more than 7″. The least snow appears to be around 1-2″ around Fremont and Big Rapids. Last year, Fremont wound up with the highest season snowfall in the area with over 90″.

Three-Day Weekend Forecast

Here’s the 3-day forecast through the weekend. We’ll be above freezing, up into the mid 30s Friday PM. Skies should be partly sunny both Friday and Saturday, then cloudy or mostly cloudy on Sunday. We should be dry Friday and Saturday with a chance of a light mix late Sunday into Sunday night (a little freezing rain/mist is possible then, which could produce a slick spot or two on the roads Sunday night/early Monday. Temperatures will be a touch cooler on Saturday (upper teens in the early morning) then back a little above freezing Sunday PM.