Death Valley Reaches 130 degrees!

Death Valley, California (the thermometer at the aptly named “Furnace Creek” reached 130 degrees this afternoon. If this reading is confirmed, it would at least tie for the hottest August temperature ever in the U.S. It’s also the warmest temperature recorded since the famous heat wave of 1913. On July 10, 1913, Death Valley recorded the hottest temperature in world history at 134 degrees.

Death Valley is the lowest place in North America with an elevation of 282 feet below sea level. They average just 2.36″ of rain per year. The average high/low temperature in July is 117°/88°. In January, the average high/low is 67°/49°. The coldest temperature on record is 15° and the warmest low temperature at night was 107° on July 12, 2012. The record for most consecutive days of 100-degree heat is 154 set in 2001. (pic. from Death Valley N.P.).

Death Valley Wildflowers

In the opinion of many, the best time to visit the park is in March, when average high temperatures are in the low 80s. If there is above average winter rain, it’s possible to see a brief explosion of wildflowers. The last “superbloom” at Death Valley was in 2016 (pic. from Kurt Moses and Death Valley N.P.).