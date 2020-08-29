Dangerous Conditions at Lake Michigan on Saturday

The above pic. is sunset at Grand Haven Tuesday evening. Today (Wed.) has been declared a Clean Air Action Day. The Alert is for these 7 counties: Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien and Cass. You can follow current ozone readings in West Michigan here. Thursday may also be a Clean Air Action Day, as temperatures will again climb to the low 90s.

Fares are usually waived on The Rapid (Grand Rapids Area) during designated Clean Air Action Days (fixed routes), but this is not be the case now because of the coronavirus. The Clean Air Coalition website says: “Free bus rides on Clean Air Action Days are also suspended until further notice. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Michigan Clean Air Coalition will refrain from promoting several voluntary emission reduction activities this season, including carpooling with non-household members and using mass transit, in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Taking the bus and carpooling, as well as other activities that are known to improve air quality but may conflict with current coronavirus-related orders, are still listed on our website. We plan to actively encourage these voluntary actions in our future messaging when public health conditions deem it safe to do so. Until then, we encourage you to follow current governmental orders and guidance when participating in a voluntary emission reduction activity and above all, to stay safe. There are still plenty of ways that you can make a positive difference in our air quality this summer, such as walking, riding a bike, telecommuting or waiting until after 6:00 pm to mow your lawn. Together, our voluntary efforts all add up to cleaner air."