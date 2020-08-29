Dangerous Conditions at Lake Michigan on Saturday

Do NOT swim near or jump off the piers and breakwaters tomorrow (Saturday). A fairly strong north-northwest wind will develop. reThat will push surface water into the north side of the breakwaters and create a shore to lake current that will can push swimmers out into deeper water. Piers (breakwaters) that can be especially dangerous with a strong north or northwest wind are the pier at Holland St. Park and the North Pier at South Haven.

Diagram of the current with a northwest wind

Waves could increase to 4-8 feet with winds up to 15-25 knots. Small Craft Advisories will be in effect into the evening.

