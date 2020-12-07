Dandelions in December

It’s been significantly warmer and sunnier than average since Halloween and the dandelions are out in places. This pretty yellow dandelion is the Alpine Athletic Field. It wasn’t the only one…there were dozens of them scattered about – some had gone to seed.

Another Alpine Township Dandelion

Here’s another dandelion at the field. Dandelion means “lion’s tooth”. Dandelions are edible and were brought across the Atlantic on the Mayflower 400 years ago. They were used by many ancient cultures – the Greeks, Romans, Egyptians and Chinese. Raw dandelion greens contain vitamins A, C, and K, and are moderate sources of calcium, potassium, iron, and manganese] Raw dandelion greens are 86% water, 9% carbohydrates, 3% protein, and 1% fat. Dandelions are quite hardy – can take frost and continue to grow even with daytime temperatures mainly in the 40s.

Looking north Sunday PM – Alpine Township

Sunday was the first day this fall that the temperature stayed below freezing all day – the high in G.R. was 31°. The last time we had a day with the high temperature below freezing was Feb. 28. The streak of 281 days with a high temp. at or above freezing is a top ten longest in 125 years of record.

Sunday was a relatively calm day. The average wind speed for the day was just 4.2 mph in Grand Rapids, 3.3 mph in Battle Creek, 2.6 mph in Lansing and just 2.1 mph in Kalamazoo.

We’ll stay mostly cloudy, cool and dry (except for a chance of snow flurries in the lakeshore counties – mainly in the AM. The next low pressure system moves northwest of us from W. Iowa to Lake Superior. We get into the warm s…tor and may reach 50 degrees later this week(Fri.?). A band of showers will move through – probably Friday night…then it starts getting colder starting next weekend.

We could start to see lake-effect snow showers/flurries as early as next Saturday night (12th). The snow showers could continue Sunday and Monday (13th/14th). A band of light snow is possible around Mon. night (14th) with perhaps a more significant storm with rain or a mix around the 18th. Too far out for any details. I still think we end December warmer and sunnier than an average December.