Dams Fail – Extreme Flooding – 10,000 Asked to Evacuate

First: ...THIS IS A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR THE CEDAR RIVER BELOW THE CHAPPEL DAM... ...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GLADWIN COUNTY... * At 308 PM EDT, Gladwin County dispatch is reporting that high flows are being passed through Secord and Smallwood Dams on the Tittabawassee River in Gladwin County. HAZARD...Flash flooding from the Tittabawassee River below Secord Dam. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding in areas along the river immediately downstream of the dam.

From the Midland 911 facebook page at 2:45 am: Midland County Emergency Management has been working with Boyce Hydro to further assess the situation at the Edenville and Sanford Dams.

At this time, Boyce reports they are structurally sound but they are unable to control or contain the amount of water that is flowing through the spillgates.

The flooding concerns are still substantial for the residents along the Sanford and Wixom Lake. For the safety of the residents, Midland County Public Safety and Emergency Management are continuing evacuations of those areas.

If residents do not have a place to go, shelters have been set up at Coleman High School (4951 N. Lewis( and Meridian Elementary School (3353 N. Meridian Rd).