Closings & Delays
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Dams Fail – Extreme Flooding – 10,000 Asked to Evacuate

Bill's Blog
Posted: / Updated:

Extreme flooding at Midland MI after dam failures

Two dams on the Tittabawassee River failed on Tuesday after up to 7 inches of rain fell on saturated ground. Here’s air video from Ryan Kaleto. Here’s video of the Edenville Dam collapsing. Here’s the graph of the water level of the river at Midland:

Tittabawassee River at Midland
Graph of the Water Level of the Tittabawassee River at Midland Michigan

As of 10 pm, the water level is at 30.7 feet, or 6.7 feet above flood stage. The record flood of 33.9 feet occurred in the fall of 1986. This flood is expected to exceed that by up to 4 feet. One projection has water up to 9 feet deep in the city proper later today (Wed.).

Up to 10,000 people have been asked/ordered to evacuate. More info. at the Aurora Intel twitter feed, the City of Midland website, the City of Midland facebook page, Midland911,

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Tools

 