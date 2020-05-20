Dams Fail – Extreme Flooding – 10,000 Asked to Evacuate

Two dams on the Tittabawassee River failed on Tuesday after up to 7 inches of rain fell on saturated ground. Here’s air video from Ryan Kaleto. Here’s video of the Edenville Dam collapsing. Here’s the graph of the water level of the river at Midland:
As of 10 pm, the water level is at 30.7 feet, or 6.7 feet above flood stage. The record flood of 33.9 feet occurred in the fall of 1986. This flood is expected to exceed that by up to 4 feet. One projection has water up to 9 feet deep in the city proper later today (Wed.).
Up to 10,000 people have been asked/ordered to evacuate. More info. at the Aurora Intel twitter feed, the City of Midland website, the City of Midland facebook page, Midland911,