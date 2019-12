Look at these crazy cold temperatures in Alaska. Bettles, Alaska reached -60°F on Friday (Dec 27). That’s the coldest December temperature ever in Bettles on record tied with Dec 15, 1946.

The -65° at Manley Hot Springs this (Sat.) morning is the coldest temperature in Alaska since a -66° at Fort Yukon in 2012.

Winter Storm headed to New York and New England

We’ve also got a winter storm with snow and freezing rain coming to New York and New England.