Couple chances for Rain/Snow

A band of rain and snow (mostly snow) will move through Lower Michigan today – in areas south of a line from Holland to Grand Rapids to Alma. North of that line it’ll just be cloudy and cool. The farther southeast you are, the more snow you will see:

The Snow Futurecast (from midnight) gives 3″ to Hillsdale and 2″ to Jackson and Coldwater. Battle Creek and Sturgis get an inch. Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 30s, so the snow will be “wet” and heavy. Some of the snow will melt on the roads. The 2″ ground temperature is 41°. However, it may snow hard enough that slushy snow could accumulate on roads and produce some slick spots.

Futurecast for 9 am Sunday

This is the Futurecast for 9 am (Sun.). This will be about as far northwest as the precipitation will get. You can see some darker blues…indicating some decent snow coming down for a while in places like Coldwater, Jackson, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo.

Futurecast at 3 pm Sunday

By 3 pm, the snow has changed to a mix or all rain over much of the area west of US 127. From here the precipition will start moving east out of the area.

The Next Few Days

Here’s the next few days – a mix with mostly snow south and east of Gr. Rapids today, dry Monday PM, a mix of precipitation starts Tuesday PM and changes to all rain showers on Wednesday. Then we’re dry for the daytime Thursday and daytime Friday. No real cold air by late November standards..back to the upper 40s Weds. and Thurs.



Here’s current radar. Go to: Most Recent Image