Cooler Through the Weekend, Warmer for the Middle of Next Week

We’ll be cooler for the next few days…low-mid 70s today, low 70s Friday, upper 60s to low 70s over the weekend. The average high temperatures are now in the upper 70s. We warm back up for the middle of next week, when temperatures will head back up toward 85-90. The above map is the 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for June 18-24. Much of the country will be warm

Rainfall Forecast for June 18-24 from the Climate Prediction Center

This is the rainfall forecast for June 18-24 from the Climate Prediction Center. Michigan is expected to have (a little)) above average rainfall.

Gaylord National Weather Service with high temperatures for the next 10 days

Severe Weather Forecast map for Thursday PM/night

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Thursday PM/night. No Moderate, Enhanced or Slight Risk Areas for today, but we have 4 Marginal Outlook Areas, including one across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Lower Michigan is in the General (not severe) Outlook Area (in light green). Any t-storms late today would be few and far between.

There will be a breeze today and we continue the Beach Hazard Statement through today. Not a good idea to swim near or jump off the piers and breakwaters of Lake Michigan today, due to the possibility of dangerous currents along the breakwaters due to the wind. Small Craft Advisories are in effect until 10 pm.

Also: Daily record rainfall yesterday at Sault Ste. Marie (1.53″) and at Gaylord (1.22″). Beautiful sunset at Panama Beach. Wednesday’s National High/Low temps: 111 at Death Valley, CA; 18 at Pikes Peak CO. Crepuscular rays. Record high temperatures in California. GIGANTIC wave in South Africa. Dust from the Sahara Desert seen from satellite. Rainbow. Waterspout off Palm Beach FL. Lake Michigan waves Wed. evening. Well, that didn’t work out, did it? Drone view of the storm coming into Michigan. The deepest lake in the U.S. Thin funnel cloud. From Dr. Judah Cohen: “GFS predicting that strengthening low pressure/troughing centered over the Aleutians will be “bringing the heat” to North America for the second half of June.” and…I heard an owl, while sitting on my 3-season porch last night.

