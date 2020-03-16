It was interesting to watch temperatures Sunday PM. First, the water temperature of Lake Michigan at Holland was 37°. With sunny skies and a light east wind, temperatures peaked in the mid 40s over most of the area (44° in G.R., 45° at the Muskegon Airport, 46° at the Holland Regional Airport. However, at the beaches, a lake breeze kicked in as the wind turned to the west-northwest off the cooler water. At the Muskegon Beach (pic. above is just after sunset Sunday at the Muskegon Channel), the temperature peaked at 39° at 1 pm when the wind was ENE. Then the wind turned to the northwest. At 2 pm, the temperature was down 4° to 35°.

Same thing here at the South Haven Beach, where the temp. at 1 pm was 38.7 with an east wind. At 2 pm the wind was west and the temp. was down to 34.3° with a northwest wind off the water. Note again in this pic. how the water in the channel is much darker than the water of Lake Michigan, which is kind of a greenish gray. The river contains sediment and nutrients that give it that dark color (it’s the Black River for a reason).

At Holland State Park, the temp. at 3 pm was 40.6° with a northeast wind off the land. Six minutes later it was down to 37.4° with a northwest wind off the water.

Chicago seen from the water intake Sun. 3 15 20

This pic. was from the Chicago Water Intake (Harrison-Dever Crib) about 2.75 miles east of downtown Chicago out in Lake Michigan. With a general light east wind, the wind stayed east here all day and the temperature hardly moved. The high temp. here was 35.8° and the low temp. was 33.8°, a difference of only 2.0°. It was also cooler near the lake, where temps. held in the mid 30s. With an east wind and some sunshine, the air warmed up when it came over the land. O’Hare Airport had a high temperature of 42°, six degrees warmer than at the lake.

Great Lakes buoys ready to go! Pic. from LimnoTech and Eddie Verhamme

Also – the Great Lakes buoys are being readied to go in the water! These are awesome, giving us weather data from out on the water (pic. from Eddie Verhamme and LimnoTech).