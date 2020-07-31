Cooler for the Middle of Next Week

Cooler weather is on the horizon…the coolest air we’ve had in over a month. It’s been quite a long stretch of warm, sunny weather this summer. The high/low on Thursday in G.R. was 82/60. The 82 was exactly average for the date….the 60 was 2 degrees cooler than average, so the day was 1 degree cooler than average. This was only the 4th day this month that has been cooler than average. We have now had 35 days in a row with high temperatures of 80 or above. Above is the 6-10 day temperature forecast from the Climate Prediction Center.

The Climate Prediction Center has Michigan inn the near average rainfall category.