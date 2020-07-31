Cooler for the Middle of Next Week

Bill's Blog
Posted: / Updated:

Cooler weather is on the horizon…the coolest air we’ve had in over a month. It’s been quite a long stretch of warm, sunny weather this summer. The high/low on Thursday in G.R. was 82/60. The 82 was exactly average for the date….the 60 was 2 degrees cooler than average, so the day was 1 degree cooler than average. This was only the 4th day this month that has been cooler than average. We have now had 35 days in a row with high temperatures of 80 or above. Above is the 6-10 day temperature forecast from the Climate Prediction Center.

The Climate Prediction Center has Michigan inn the near average rainfall category.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Tools

 

 