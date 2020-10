This first weekend of October is going to be a cool one, with afternoon temperatures 10° – 12° cooler than average. The cool weather will last through Monday morning, then temperatures will start to moderate – back to the mid 60s for the middle of next week.

High Temperatures Friday 10 2 20

Here’s high temperatures Friday – cool over most of the East and warm in the West. Temperatures ranged from 112° seventeen miles east of Brawley CA to 16 four miles northwest of Grand Lake CO.