Cool Pics. from the Planet Jupiter

The NASA Spacecraft Juno is sending back some nifty pictures of the planet Jupiter. Jupiter is by far the biggest planet in our solar system, with a mass 2 1/2 times the size of all the other planets combined. It’s the 3rd brightest object in the night sky, after the moon and Venus.

Jupiter from the Juno Spacecraft

The pic. above looks like an entry from Art Prize. Jupiter has a planet-wide cloud cover. The clouds are made up of ammonia crystals. The cloud layer is approx. 31 miles thick and wind speeds of over 200 occur in zonal jet streams. Flashes of light have been seen from the top of the cloud layer.

Clouds of Jupiter

It takes Jupiter 11.9 earth-years to go around the sun. So, if I was on Jupiter, I’d be only 5 years old! A 100-pound person would weigh 240 pounds on Jupiter, but it’s not a solid mass. It’s a gas blob planet, so good luck finding a place to stand. It takes light from the sun 8 minutes to reach the Earth and 42 minutes to reach Jupiter. The planet has 79 satellites. The four largest moons are called the Galilean moons – discovered by Galileo – and can be seen from Earth with binoculars. They are named Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto.