Cool Pattern For Two Weeks

The cooler than average weather pattern should last for about two weeks. Above is the GFS model forecast temperatures for Grand Rapids through the end of the month. I think it’s a touch overdone on the cool (but only a touch) and I think we may start to moderate for the last few days of April. The average high/low temperature for Grand Rapids on April 15 is 58/38. By the end of the month that’s up to 64/43.

I think the graph above is correct in showing a number of nights with low temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to mid 30s. I’m hoping that the winds hold up on the coldest nights and that those nights will have at least partial cloud cover.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for April 22-28 from the Climate Prediction Center

The latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center continues the pattern of warmer than average weather in the West and South Florida and cooler than average temperatures over most areas east of the Rockies.

We can get freezes well into May. In fact, the latest 32° we’ve ever had officially in Grand Rapids was on June 4, 1945. That was a year when we had 80-degree temperatures in March. Last year, we reached 26° on May 9 and 29° on May 12. After May 14th last year, we didn’t get below 40° in Grand Rapids.

Snowfall forecast for New England

Snow coming to New England.

