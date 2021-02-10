Continued Cold into Early Next Week

Here’s the latest Great Lakes ice extent from Tue. PM. The Great Lakes as a whole increased from an 18.6% ice cover on Thursday to a 24.8% ice cover on Friday.

The above pic. is the Lake Erie satellite picture from Friday afternoon. Lake Erie saw a huge jump in ice extent from Thursday to Friday from 47.1% to 81.2%. This was due to a combination of cold temperatures, but also relatively light winds.

High and Low Temperatures and Snow Depth in Upper Michigan Friday AM

Did you see this? Look at the low temperature Friday AM in Amasa MI – in the U.P. That’s 42 below zero! That’s unofficial. Right underneath, Stambaugh was -34F. Stonington was -32. In the U.P. the most snow on the ground was at Painesdale at 47″. Painesdale has had 160.5″ of snow so far this winter. The most snow in Lower Michigan was at Maple City in Leelanau Co. with 18″ on the ground.

From Saturday – Tuesday, Grand Rapids had high temps. of l8, 15, 17 and 17. The average high temp. is now 32. Fortunately, the wind has been light. for Mon. and Tue. combined – the average wind speed in G.R. has been just 5 mph.

Lake Michigan satellite picture from Friday PM

This is the Lake Michigan satellite picture from Friday PM. There were some lake-effect clouds forming, but it was not a solid overcast.

Alaska high temperatures for Wednesday PM

Much of the Northern Hemisphere is cold relatively to average. These are forecast HIGH temperatures for Wed. PM. Friday, both Arctic Village and Eagle AK recorded low temperatures of -51F. Northway and Bettles dipped to -47F. Anchorage had a high temp. of +2 and Juneau had +7. Temperatures in N. Canada had crashed down to as low as -60F. Oymyakon in Siberia (Russia) had a low temp. of -65F on Feb. 1 and lows of -60F on the 3rd and 4th.