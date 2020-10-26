Coldest Temperature EVER so early in the season in the U.S.

The Potomac, Montana station reported a low temp of -29°F Sunday morning. This is the lowest temperature measured at an official climate site anywhere in the U.S. so early in the season in any year. Previous lows by Oct 25: -20°F at Babb 6 NE, Blackleaf, and Bowen, MT, 10/24-25/1919.

At Townsend MT, the low of -5 not only set a daily record, but broke the old record by 16 degrees! Records at Townsend go back to 1901. Other low temps: -15 at Sula and -13 at Ronan. Melville had a low of -11 and a high temperature of just +4F.

The most snow on the ground in Montana was 19″ at Holter Dam. Yellowstone NP had a high of 14 and a low of -1. Lander WY had a high of 13 with 5″ of new snow. Denver CO had a low temp. of 11 and Colorado Springs dipped to 13.