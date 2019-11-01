Colder Than Average for the Next Two Weeks

The map above is the 8-14 day temperature outlook for Nov. 8 – 14 from the Climate Prediction Center. The coldest air relatively to average should be right over the Great Lakes Region.

This is the 8-14 day precipitation forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for the same period…Nov. 8-14. You can see the above average area over the Great Lakes, where the cold air coming over the lakes should produce some lake-effect snow. The cold fronts will be sinking farther south, so precipitation with those fronts should be across the southern U.S. I’m sure the Pacific NW, which has been dry – would appreciate some rain..

It’s the end of October and it’s time to check the snow cover in Siberia and northern Canada:

Northern Hemisphere Snow Cover

This is N. American Snow Cover as of 10/31. In a day or two, the Rutgers Univ. Snow Lab will rank this year’s snow cover extent with 50 past years and we’ll get an idea of how this compares. Snow has a high albedo (reflectivity), so it bounces much of the sun’s light (and heat) back to space. Winters with a high areal snowpack in early Nov. tend to be overall colder here in the Great Lakes. So, we keep an eye on the snow pack to our north at this time of year.

Northern Hemisphere Ice Cover

This is North American Ice Cover as of Oct. 1 – it’s updated monthly and I’ll check this after the Nov. 1 update comes in. As of Oct. 1 – the ice extent was below the 10-year average, but above the record low extent year of 2012.

I’ve said before that many of the parameters that we look at to give us an idea of what the weather will be like in the coming winter are similar to last year. So…what happened last year…

Last year (2018), September was 3.5° warmer than average. This year (2019), September was 3.3° warmer than average. Last year October was 0.6° cooler than average, this year it looks like October is going to end up (give or take 1/10th of a degree) at 0.8° cooler than average.

OK – so what was November like last year? It was 5.5° colder than average and we had 14.4″ of snow in Grand Rapids (average is 6.8″). So…I’m not surprised with the cold (and soon-to-be) snowy start to winter in Michigan and the Great Lakes. November was also extremely cloudy last year – only 9% of possible sunshine…so don’t expect a lot of sunny days in the month ahead. It’s looks like a relatively cold and snowy month ahead.

Also – wet falls in West Michigan tend to bring cold/snowy winters. More on that in a later thread.