Colder Pattern to End the Month (and cool pics. from Alaska)

This is the 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Feb. 26 – March 3. There’s no “above average” on the entire map! The average high temperature is up to the upper 30s in West Michigan as we start the month of March, so it won’t be “crazy cold”, but Canadian air will be pushing south into the U.S. It will likely be cold enough for lake-effect snow in the Great Lakes region.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook for Feb. 26 – March 3 from the Climate Prediction Center

The 8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook once again calls for above average precipitation in the Great Lakes region . Dry weather is forecast in the Pacific NW and that’s good news. Seattle has had over a foot of rain so far in 2020 (12.77″). They are nearly 5″ (4.91″) above average since 1/1. Quillayute, on the Washington Coast, has had an astonishing 39.19″ of rain since 1/1. That’s nearly a foot and a half of rain above average (17.82″) That’s an average of 0.8″ of rain per day! They’ve had 73.38″ of rain since Oct. 1.

Western Satellite Picture 2 18 20

It was an unusually clear day across the Western U.S. Tuesday, you can see where there is snow on the ground in the mountains.

Forecast High Temperatures for Alaska Wed. PM

Here’s forecast high temperatures for Alaska Wed. PM. It’s finally warmed up in N. Alaska. Utqiagvik (Barrow) started Tue. with a low of -42F. As the (relatively) warm air arrived, the temperature soared to -3F. That’s the first time Utqiagvik has been above -10F since 1/22. So far, the month of February has had an average temperature of -31.6F and that’s 17.6 deg. colder than average!

Nome Alaska Tuesday evening 2 18 20

Here’s a pic. of Nome, Alaska shortly before sunset Tue. evening. For Feb. 1-17, Nome had an average high temperature of +4.0 and an average low temperature of -10.7. That was 10.1 deg. colder than average.

Often (esp. in winter) Alaska and the Great Lakes are in opposite weather patterns…if Alaska is colder than average, the Great Lakes are often warmer than average. When Alaska is warmer than average, then the Great Lakes are colder than average. Sure enough, with Alaska warming up, a Canadian cold front will send temperatures below average for the next few days in the Great Lakes.

Uganik Bay, Alaska Tue. Evening

Here’s a picture from Uganik Bay, Alaska – a rare clear winter sky and sunshine illuminating a nearby mountain.

From farther out in the Aleutian Islands, then is the small port of Dutch Ballyhoo, Alaska Tue. Evening.

Farther southwest down the Aleutian Islands is the small port of Dutch Ballyhoo. You can see the snow-covered mountains around the city. The island of Unalaska is 211 square miles and has a population of 4,497. The average high temperature ranges from 36 in January to 58 in August. The highest temperature ever was 82 and the lowest -8. They have measurable precipitation on 223 days a year (over 60″) and they average 92″ of snow per winter. The harbor water temperture ranges from 39 in winter to 48 in late summer.

Also: More rain for the flood-ravaged areas of the Southern U.S. Snow will fall as far south as Oklahoma and Arkansas…and for North Carolina and E. Tennessee. School note from St. Clair Co. (AL) Schools: “Due to flooding across the county making some roads impassable, St. Clair County Schools will delay opening for 2 hours tomorrow morning, Feb 19th.” So, do the road become passable in those two hours? Tuesday’s National High/Low temps: 97 at Falcon Lake, TX; -35 at Peter Sinks, UT – that’s a 132 deg. difference between the national high and low temp. (not counting Alaska). Heads I win…tails you lose.