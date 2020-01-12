Colder Pattern on the Horizon?

There is some support from the models for a change to a colder pattern next weekend. Above is the latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. You can see much of the U.S. is expected to be colder than average with the core of the cold over the Midwest and Western Lakes.

NAEFS model temperature forecast for Jan 19-25

For a second opinion…check out the Canadian NAEFS model – which also has a chilly pattern across much of the country for Jan. 19-25.

I’ve mentioned before that this winter was turning out just like last winter, which saw a pattern change around January 19th.

Peak Winds on Saturday 1 11 20

Here’s a look at peak winds on Saturday. At one point, the water level of Lake Michigan at Holland rose 6″ as strong winds “pushed” the water toward the Michigan shore. The water temp. of Lake Michigan was 35° at Holland on Saturday and the water temp. of Reeds Lake in East Gr. Rapids was 34°. Up ’til now, this certainly hasn’t been the best winter for ice fishing. Check out the waves in Chicago on Saturday.

2-Day Precipitation Totals

These are two-day precipitation totals up to midnight. Grand Rapids had 2.02″ of precipitation on Saturday, making it the 2nd wettest January day ever in G.R., second only to 2.15″ on 1/4/1993. Here’s more rainfall totals.

Weather headlines Jan. 12

In the meantime…look for a little sunshine between the clouds today. Winds will be much lighter – 5-10 mph today and tomorrow. Watch for icy spots on sidewalks, driveways, parking lots, side streets and lesser traveled roads. It’ll be a cold day today with temperatures in the 20s, so not a lot of snowmelt (a little in the sun). There could be brief period of light snow or flurries Sunday night…and milder air will push temps. back into the mid-upper 30s for Mon.- Wed. when much of our snow will be melting.

Ice near Grant Saturday PM

Some areas saw significant icing. At one point Consumers Energy had over 13,000 customers without power…many in Muskegon and Newaygo Counties. The ice on the trees can look pretty when the sun comes out. Happy Sunday.