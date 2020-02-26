Cold and Snow

Above is anticipated high temperatures for later today (Wed.). Cold, Canadian air is coming down into the Great Lakes. Afternoon readings will be only in the low 20s in the U.P. and teens across N. Minnesota. This isn’t Polar Vortex cold, but we’ll have several days with temperatures below average.

High Temperatures for W. Michigan

We had a high temperature of 38 on Tue. That’s just one degree above the average high temperature for Feb. 25. We’ll be in the low 30s this (Wed) PM, then only mid-upper 20s for Thu. and Fri. We’re back to 38 on Sun.

Wind Forecast for Wed.

Here’s a look at forecast wind speed for Wed….up to 18 mph this afternoon. That will keep wind chill readings in the teens for much of the day.

Additional Snow During the Day Wed.

Here’s a look at our Snow Futurecast, with additional snow totals for the day today. There’s virtually no snow northwest of Grand Rapids…a trace to an inch in Grand Rapids…with 2-3″ for areas east, southeast and south of G.R.

Grand Rapids NWS graphic on the snow today (Wed.)

The snow will produce slippery conditions and that will be the case in SE Michigan, NW Ohio and N. Indiana. On Thursday, the combination of colder air and winds turning to the northwest will bring lake-effect snow showers into West Michigan and random (mostly light) snow showers may continue into Friday.

8-14 Day Outlook for March 4 – 10 from the Weather Prediction Center

This is the latest 8-14 day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center for March 4 – 10. The models are all on board with a warming trend for early next week that will send temperatures back up above average and that trend will continue into the first 10 days of March.

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Wed. 2/26/20

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Area for today (Wed.) from the Storm Prediction Center. There is a Marginal Risk of a severe storm from northern North Carolina up into Maryland and also across Central Florida.

ALSO: San Francisco has had just 6.19″ of rainfall since Oct. 1 – that’s just 41% of average. Sunset at Half Moon Bay. Attack of the tumbleweeds. More tumbleweeds. Tuesday’s National High/Low temps: 93 at Falfurrias, TX; -33 at Peter Sinks, UT. That’s a difference of 126 degrees. A frosty morning in the Smoky Mtns. Pic. of the Skywarn Severe Weather Spotter Meeting in Hudsonville Tue. evening. Wall of snow in Colorado. Pancake ice at Muskegon S. P. Bryce Canyon N.P. Working on the Mackinac Bridge in 1955. Cyclone Ferdinand near Australia. Satellite pic. of the Sahara sand moving west over the Atlantic Ocean.