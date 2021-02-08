Cold and Snow Update

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon Tuesday for these lakeshore counties: Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Berrien Co. This is for continuing lake-effect snow, which has already totaled about 7″ in the Port Sheldon area of Ottawa County. Roads along the lakeshore will be snow covered and slippery. Here’s radar:

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for a portion of N. Illinois and NW Indiana – including the Chicago area.

Great Lakes Ice Extent – 2/8/21

Here’s the latest Great Lakes ice extent. The ice extent on Lake Michigan increased from 17.4% to 20.2% in the last 24 hours. While the amount of ice goes up and down depending on temperature and wind (strong winds break up the ice).

