Cloudy, Stagnant Pattern Continues

We’ve had 7 consecutive days without a single minute of sunshine. Over the last 3 weeks, we’ve had less than 4% of possible sunshine. That mostly cloudy trend will continue the rest of this week. January continues to be relatively warm, 7° warmer than average.

Average Wind Speed thru 5 pm on Wednesday 1 29 20

January is often the cloudiest month of the year. Today was a relatively calm day. Through 5 pm, the average wind speed was just 4 mph in Grand Rapids and it was less than 2 mph in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. Winds will stay light (5 mph or less much of the day) this Thursday and only 5-10 mph on Friday.

Muskegon Channel Wed. PM 1 29 20

Here’s a pic. of the Muskegon Channel from Wed. PM – With the light winds, waves on the lake much of the day were only around 6″ – even calmer here behind the breakwater. There’s still a little ice here near shore. The gray sky almost blends into the water on the horizon, especially just above the lighthouse.

High Temperatures for the Next 5 Days

Here’s high temperatures for the next 5 days. We’ll stay above that yellow average line…with highs climbing above 40 degrees early next week. Colder weather will follow for the middle of next week. It may only be in the 20s by Wednesday with the chance of accumulating snow.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Feb. 6-12

The latest 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows warmer than average weather expected in the East and South, with near to below average temperatures from the Western Great Lakes to the Pacific Coast. No sign of the Polar Vortex descending into Michigan anytime soon.

Here’s the 8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook for Feb. 6-12. Again, much of the country is expected to have above average precipitation – with dry weather in the Southwest and Southern Plains.

High Temperatures in Alaska on Thursday 1 30 20

Here’s a look at forecast high temperatures for Alaska on Thursday. The coldest temperature in Alaska Weds. was -50° at Nuiqsut. Fairbanks reached -34°. At 8 pm Alaska time, Cape Romanzoff was reporting a temperature of -6°F with a north wind at 44 mph, gusting to 51 mph. The wind chill there was -40°F.