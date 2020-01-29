Clouds, Mild Air and a Falcon

First of all this peregrine falcon came to visit our NE Riverhouse camera. There is a website for the G.R. falcons. This was posted back in November: “As for the falcons, two have been observed in and around the area of the GVSU box. Less frequently, a falcon has been seen in the area of the courthouse. I’ve never been able to find where that pair hangs out once it gets cold, so let me know if y/when you see a falcon in the Michigan Hill area.” I also received another pic. from a resident of Riverhouse of the falcon.

It’s been a cloudy and warm January

Our incredibly cloudy pattern continues. We’ve had 0% sunshine on 16 of the last 20 days in Grand Rapids and if you spread out the sunshine we’ve seen on the four remaining days, it comes to 2.6% sunshine over nearly 3 weeks.

This from the morning GRR NWS discussion:

"MOST IMPACTFUL WEATHER IN THE NEXT 7 DAYS IS OUT TOWARDS THE END OF THE PERIOD NEXT TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY. BOTH THE OPERATIONAL GFS AND ECMWF BRING A LOW THROUGH THE SOUTHERN GREAT LAKES WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR ACCUMULATING SNOW. BOTH MODELS SHOW THE POTENTIAL FOR A SWATH OF 6+ INCHES OF SNOW THROUGH THE FORECAST AREA WITH THE EURO ACROSS CENTRAL LOWER AND THE GFS MORE ALONG I-96. EURO ENSEMBLE LOW SPREAD IS REALLY ALL OVER THE PLACE AT 12Z NEXT TUESDAY SO THE JURY IS STILL OUT ON WHAT TRANSPIRES WITH THIS SYSTEM, BUT WE WILL BE WATCHING FOR SURE. A CLEAR SIGNAL IS THERE FOR THE POTENTIAL FOR SOME SNOW HOWEVER."

As the system passes, cold air coming across Lake Michigan will likely add some lake-effect snow to the mix. There will be mild air ahead of the system with temps. into the 40s on Monday.

It’s also been a warm January. The coldest temperature this month has been 11°. With an average temperature of 31.2°, barely below freezing, it’s been tough to generate any thick ice on inland lakes. Be careful venturing out on the ice. Temperatures will be in the 40s for a day or two early next week and that may help break up some of the ice we have.

Muskegon webcam Monday evening

This is the one break in the clouds we found, looking at our skycams. This was from Muskegon Lake looking west – a very thin line. BTW – this is also the cloudiest January ever in Minneapolis (records began in 1963).

This January is 7 degrees warmer than average. That’s a lot, but only puts us in 6th place for warmest Januaries. The warmest January was 1932 with an average temp. of 34.2° – three degrees warmer than this month has been. The warmest temp. ever in January in G.R. was 66° on Jan. 25, 1950 (a reading of 68° on Jan. 22, 1894 was disallowed by the NWS). The coldest temp. ever in January was -22° on 1/19/1994 and also on 1/30/1951.

High Temperatures in G.R. from 1/15 to 1/27

Here’s a look at high temperatures from Jan. 15 to Jan. 27. Note that we had four days in the row, from the 24th to the 27th with the same high temperature of 36°. The last time we had 4 days in a row with the same high temperture was July 4-7, 2010 with highs of 92°. It’s happened 13 times now in G. R. history…4 times in August, 3 times in January, 2 times in June and once in July, December, November and September. From the 24th – 26th, we had 3 days in a row with the same high and low temperature of 36°/34°. We’ve also now had 5 days with the temperature day and night varying by only 5 degrees, between 31° and 36°.

Muskegon Channel camera from NOAA Coastwatch

During the late afternoon, we watched a barge arrive at the Muskegon Channel from the open lake (from where?) around mid-afternoon. I was told they are doing some repair work on the breakwater there. The bridge was still there at sunset.

Boatwerks camera Tue. evening

And look at this. Construction has started at Boatwerks on Lake Macatawa. If you scroll down at the Boatwerks facebook page timeline, you can see what it’s going to look like – exciting – an aquarium window. You can see a mix of ice and open water out on the lake.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for Feb. 5 – 11 from the Climate Prediction Center

The latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has Michigan “in the blue” for cooler than average temperatures. Before that happens, the (relatively) warm air surges into Michigan. We’ll reach the 40s next Monday – the European model predicted 50° for Monday. Then temperatures crash and the colder air moves in – cold enough for accumulating lake-effect snow. Also, from Dr. Judah Cohen: “…the GFS just produced its most interesting PolarVortex (PV) forecast of the winter.

Season snowfall: 32.5″ Grand Rapids, 35.4″ Muskegon, 30.6″ Hastings, 44.5″ Hart, 27.0″ Augusta. 36.7% of the contiguous U.S. had snow on the ground Tue. AM.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday

Here’s forecast high temperatures for Wednesday – the only really cold place is N. Maine – the rest of the contiguous U.S. is above 20°.

Look at these wind chill readings in Alaska. The coldest temperature in Alaska was -50° at Huslia. Bettles AK reached -48°. Fairbanks is now 13.1° below average for the month of January, Anchorage is 12.4° colder than average for January and McGrath with a monthly average temperature of -25.3° is 18.7° colder than average for January. The cold in Alaska more than balances out the warm in the Great Lakes this month.

7.7 Magnitude earthquake

This earthquake was a Slip/Fault quake – less apt to cause a tsunami than a thrust equake. It was felt throughout Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Cuba and even up to S. Florida. There was a mag. 6.5 aftershock west of where the first earthquake hit. Video of waves in a Jamaican swimming pool during the quake.

Events at the Mackinac Bridge this year

