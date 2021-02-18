Clouds and A Chance of Snow Thursday and Friday

Satellite picture of Lake Michigan Wed. PM

Lake Huron satellite picture 2 17 20

Here’s a trio of sharp satellite pictures from Wed. PM – right above is the Lake Huron picture…showing ice in Saginaw Bay and up by the Mackinac Bridge. Lake-effect clouds are over generally the east half of the lake.

The first thing I noted on the Lake Michigan satellite picture was that Torch Lake was mostly frozen over. There seemed to still be some open water at the north end of the lake. Torch Lake is a very deep lake – average depth 111 feet, maximum depth 285 feet. Compare that to much bigger Lake Erie, with an average depth of 62 feet and a maximum depth of 210 feet. Deeper lakes take longer to freeze over. That’s why it takes longer to freeze Lake Superior with an average depth of 483 feet and a maximum depth of 1,333 feet. Most of Lake Michigan is open water Traverse Bay is open water, Green Bay is mostly ice and there is ice along the shore by Chicago:

Downtown Chicago Wed. AM

It looks like someone dragged something across the ice, but that’s just how the ice formed. Chicago is running nearly 13° colder than average this month and they’ve had 27″ of snow (O’Hare).

We’ll have a chance of a little light snow today/tonight – generally an inch or less. Then maybe an inch of lake-effect snow on Friday. I can’t rule out a little light snow on Saturday (another great weeknd for winter sports!), then maybe a 2-5″ snow Sunday night. However, it will warm up toward the middle of next week. We’re looking at mid-upper 30s. There’s a lot of snow here and all around us with snow on the ground south to Tennessee…so even a south wind is not going to be crazy-warm.

Sunset at Alpena Wed. evening

This pretty sky was at Alpena shortly after sunset. Lots of ice in the Thunder Bay River.

South Haven – late afternoon Wed. 2 17 21

Here’s the South Haven Channel Wed. PM (2/17)/ Look just past the breakwater and you’ll see half a dozen ducks that are swimming around. Hope they continue to find something to eat. I see some people walking around on the breakwater and piers…be real careful…they are ice covered and you don’t want to slip and fall in.

Low temps. Weds. AM 2/17

One last look at the low temperatures in W. Michigan Weds. AM. We see a morning this cold in G.R. about once every 3 years. Only Ludington stayed under the clouds which kept them significantly warmer.

High Temps. next five days.

The last time we had a day that was warmer than average was Feb. 4. The last time we were 42° was Christmas Eve. While we’re still shy on season snowfall-to-date…we’ve now had 14 days in a row with 8″ or more of snow on the ground and we’ve had at least an inch of snow on the ground for 33 of the last 42 days.