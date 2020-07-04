Clean Air Action Day on Sunday

Tomorrow (Sunday 7/5) has been declared a Clean Air Action Day. The Alert includes the following counties: Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien and Cass. An Alert has also been issued for the Detroit area, for Northwest Indiana and Northeast Illinois, including the Chicago Area.

It was interesting that Grand Rapids reached 94° yesterday (Friday), but we did not have a Clean Air Action Day. This was mainly due to the prevailing WNW wind. It was transporting clean air into West Michigan. Tomorrow, the wind should be should be more S-SW coming from the Chicago Area. Other factors to consider are less industrial activity over the holiday weekend and perhaps reduced travel due to the pandemic.

Fares are usually waived on The Rapid (Grand Rapids Area) during designated Clean Air Action Days (fixed routes), but this is not be the case now because of the coronavirus. The Clean Air Coalition website says: “Free bus rides on Clean Air Action Days are also suspended until further notice.“

With little change in the overall weather pattern, we could see several more Clean Air Action Days during this coming week.