Chance Shower or T-Storm This Monday

The map above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Monday PM/night from the Storm Prediction Center. We are in the General (not severe) Thunderstorm Outlook (in the light green on the map. We have a chance of a thundershower today and this evening – certainly not a sure thing. West Michigan should be dry from Tuesday (15%) to Saturday.

You can see the Slight Risk Area (in yellow) in the Carolinas in advance of Tropical Storm Isaias, with Marginal Outlooks in the Appalachians and in parts of the Rockies.

The full moon was sneaking around the clouds overnight. The full moon of August is the Sturgeon Moon.

Grand Haven looking north late Sunday

Another awesome pic. from musician extraordinaire, Steve Damstra. Nice “buildup” on the right. The water temps. at Lake Michigan may be rather chilly this week due to upwelling. Inland lakes are likely to have warmer water.

The Utqiagvik (Barrow) webcam – picture grabbed at 2:48 am EDT

The pic. above is from the Utqiaġvik (Barrow) Sea Ice Webcam. Yet another overcast and chilly day. The high/low on Sunday was 41/33 and on Friday it was 39/33. Utqiagvik was 2.7° colder than average in July. Their warmest reading was 53° and they reached freezing or below 11 times. The average temperature for July was 38.2°. They had only 4 days in July that were warmer than average. It was also a windy month, with an average wind speed of 12.5 mph.

Utqiagvik is north of the Arctic Circle, so they get 24-hour daylight from mid-May through July. They had their first sunset since May yesterday. Today the sunrise is at 3:32 am and the sunset at 1:51 am. The sun climbs to only 36° above the horizon at solar noon in Utqiagvik today. In Grand Rapids, the sun climbs to 64° above the southern horizon at solar noon – and the sun in G.R. will be at a 36° angle from the southern horizon at 5:37 pm.

North American Snow and Ice Cover

Here’s North American snow and ice cover. There is still some snow in the high mountains along the coast of British Columbia and S. Alaska. There is also still some ice in Hudson Bay. There is no “Northwest Passage”. This is the month that Arctic villages can secure supplies for the coming long winter.

