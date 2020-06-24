Chance of Severe Storms Friday Evening/Night

Showers and thunderstorms are likely from Friday PM into Saturday AM. The question is…will they be severe storms? The Storm Prediction Center has almost all of Lower Michigan in the Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map) and the rest of Michigan in the Marginal Risk Area. They say:

"Along with some hail potential, locally damaging winds appears likely to be the favored severe risk. Convection should continue through the overnight hours -- spreading eastward across the Midwest and Lower Great Lakes."

Storm Prediction Center Percent Risk of Severe Weather within 25 miles of a given point Friday PM/night 6 26 20

The map above is the percent chance of a severe weather report within 15 miles of given point for Friday PM/night. Most of Lower Michigan is in the 15% category. Note that the city of Grand Rapids gets a mention in the last line at the bottom. Another factor is heavy rain. I could once again see a few 1-2″ rainfall totals Friday night.

Grand Rapids NWS graphic on the potential for severe weather Friday evening/night

Here’s the Grand Rapids NWS graphic on the storm potential for Friday evening/night. I would not be too surprised if there was an upgrade to an Enhanced Risk Area.

So, if you have outdoor plans from Friday PM into Saturday AM – stay tuned for later updates on the potential for severe storms.

In the meantime, there may be an isolated shower or thundershower this PM – best chance is south of a line from S. Haven to Battle Creek.