The above map shows the % chance of a White Christmas in Michigan. Here’s some numbers on the chance of 1″ of snow on the ground Christmas morning: Marquette 97%, S. Ste. Marie 95%, Pellston 83%, Alpena 79%, Houghton Lake 75%, Pentwater 70%, Grand Rapids 55%, Detroit 35%. For Grand Rapids, the odds of 5″ or more on the ground is 30% and the odds of 10″ or more on th ground on Christmas morning is just 3%. That’s according to a sheet I’ve saved – I should really spend some time bringing the list up-to-date.

GFS model from the Dec. 15 00Z model run

This is the GFS model forecast for Christmas morning from the early morning model run of Dec. 15. This would give much of Michigan mostly cloudy skies, much of West Michigan might be getting some lake-effect snow or flurries with temps. perhaps in the 20s. Still way too early to speculate on the exact conditions, but I haven’t ruled out a little snow on the ground Christmas morning.

Last year on Christmas Day, G.R. had a high of 55° (3rd warmest Christmas Day ever) and then a daily record high temp. of 61° on the 26th. In 2018, we had a high temp. of 32° on Christmas Day with 0.4″ of snow. In 2017, Grand Rapids had 7″ of snow on Christmas Day and a high temp. of 21° with a low temp. of 9­°. That year it was very cold from Christmas through Jan. 6 – those 13 days were 19° colder than average!