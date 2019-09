Yesterday (Thu.) was the calmest day since last March in Grand Rapids. The average wind speed midnight-to-midnight was just 2.3 mph. We had an average wind speed of 1.5 mph on March 8 and a 2.1 mph average wind speed in G.R. on March 1. So, Sept. 5 was the 3rd calmest day of 2019 (so far) in Grand Rapids. Lansing topped the list with an average wind speed of 1.8 mph.

Winds will pick up today. There is a Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisories for Lake Michigan.