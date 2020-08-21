California Wildfires

The Santa Cruz Lightning Fire has already consumed 50 structures, including homes. There have been several injuries to firefighters. There are 1,059 firefighters working this fire, with 102 fire engines and 11 helicopters. Here’s a link to California weather observations. Early this Fri. morning, winds are light and temperatures are relatively cool.

Significant wildfires are being reported in 15 states, mostly in the West. The wildfire situation escalated in several western states. Twenty-two new large fires were reported yesterday in eight states. Nationally, 86 large fires have burned 879,039 acres. Almost 20,000 wildland firefighters and support personnel are assigned to incidents across the country.

Wildfire statistics

Year-to-date, the number of wildfires in the U.S. is a little below the 10-year average and the number of acres burned is well below the 10-year average.