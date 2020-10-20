Buoys Coming in for the Winter

LimoTech has brought the South Haven and Port Sheldon buoys back to shore for the winter. Thanks to all the individuals and organizations who donated to put the buoys in the water and keep them there. They provide great wind and water data for meteorologists, sailors and the general public. Here’s what it looked like starting from a calm Pigeon Lake:

Pigeon Lake early Monday 10 19 20

It was a pretty morning on Pigeon Lake at Port Sheldon with the calm water and the fall color onshore. BTW, the north pier remains closed at Port Sheldon along the channel. You can walk the path to the fishing pier on Pigeon Lake. High water caused some damage to the pier and that has not been repaired. I think they are waiting for the water level to come down some. Thanks to Eddie Verhamme for the pics. and for getting the buoys in and out safely.